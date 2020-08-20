Heat will be building as dry, sunny weather continues for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see highs rising from the low 80s to possibly cracking 90 over the next week, as dry, sunny weather continues, according to forecasters.
Thursday in Madison should be sunny, with a high near 82 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 60, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 85 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service has no chances for precipitation in its forecast for Madison through Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 86, 86, 88, 89 and 89, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 62, 64, 64, 67 and 65.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts building heat, with isolated storms possible Saturday, Saturday night, Sunday and again Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 84, 86, 87, 87, 86, 90 and 88, and overnight lows around 62, 63, 65, 63, 68 and 68.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 81 at 2:41 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 16 degrees below the record high of 97 for Aug. 19, set in 1983.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 52 at 5:46 a.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 9 degrees above the record low of 43 for Aug. 19, set in 1981.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s August total at 1.13 inches, 1.56 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 13.79 inches, 2.38 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 27.4 inches, 4.16 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 19 is 2.74 inches in 2016.
