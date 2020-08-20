Heat will be building as dry, sunny weather continues for southern Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Wisconsin will see highs rising from the low 80s to possibly cracking 90 over the next week, as dry, sunny weather continues, according to forecasters.

Thursday in Madison should be sunny, with a high near 82 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 60, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 85 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service has no chances for precipitation in its forecast for Madison through Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 86, 86, 88, 89 and 89, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 62, 64, 64, 67 and 65.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts building heat, with isolated storms possible Saturday, Saturday night, Sunday and again Wednesday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 84, 86, 87, 87, 86, 90 and 88, and overnight lows around 62, 63, 65, 63, 68 and 68.