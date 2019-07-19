The long heat wave of 2019 in Madison appears to finally be coming to a close this weekend.
The National Weather Service said high temperatures will only reach the 70s starting Sunday, then stay in the 70s next week.
The heat and humidity culminated into the most uncomfortable day of summer on Friday, but conditions are expected to improve on Saturday as a cold front moves through the region.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 93. Heat index values up to 102.
- Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 77.
- Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 86.
- Saturday night: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 67. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., partly sunny, high near 73.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 59.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 70.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 57.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 73.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 75.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 62.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 77.