The hottest stretch of weather in south-central Wisconsin is poised to strike starting Friday.
Forecasters are looking at high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s well into next week, with very little chance for rain to cool us off.
The coolest day should be today, Thursday, with a high of 79 under mostly sunny skies.
The National Weather Service is calling for highs of 86 on Friday and Saturday and 85 on Sunday, while 27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler has highs of 86, 87 and 87 for the weekend.
There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms late Friday night and again on Sunday night, but that's about it for precipitation through Wednesday.
The work week should start out on the hot and humid side, with highs right around 90 Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, under sunny skies all three days.
Wednesday's high of 87 was 5 degrees above normal and 17 degrees below the record high of 104 for July 10, set in 1976.
The low of 71 was 10 degrees above normal and 27 degrees above the record low of 44 for the date, set in 1968.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 2.14 inches, 0.74 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 10 was 1.63 inches in 1932.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 7.30 inches of rain, 1.36 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 23.11 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.34 inches above normal.