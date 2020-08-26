Heat wave for southern Wisconsin finally will break after possibly severe storms Thursday, Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The late summer heat wave baking southern Wisconsin finally will break after possibly severe storms Thursday afternoon into Friday evening, according to forecasters.

Heat index values will reach the mid- and upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday before the passage of the front that could kick off the severe weather drops highs to the 70s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The storms could produce locally heavy rain, high winds, large hail, and frequent lightning, meteorologist Denny VanCleve said.

Crawford, Grant and Richland counties inn western Wisconsin are under a heat advisory from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday.

On Wednesday in Madison, look for sunny skies, with a high near 92, heat index values as high as 97, and southwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 71, Thursday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 90, heat index values as high as 96, and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Chances for showers and storms are 50% overnight Thursday into Friday; and 80% Friday and overnight Friday into Saturday, with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch, and a quarter- to half-inch for the periods, respectively.