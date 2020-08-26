Heat wave for southern Wisconsin finally will break after possibly severe storms Thursday, Friday

Next 12 Hours
The late summer heat wave baking southern Wisconsin finally will break after possibly severe storms Thursday afternoon into Friday evening, according to forecasters.
Heat index values will reach the mid- and upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday before the passage of the front that could kick off the severe weather drops highs to the 70s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
The storms could produce locally heavy rain, high winds, large hail, and frequent lightning, meteorologist Denny VanCleve said.
Crawford, Grant and Richland counties inn western Wisconsin are under a heat advisory from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday.
On Wednesday in Madison, look for sunny skies, with a high near 92, heat index values as high as 97, and southwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 71, Thursday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 90, heat index values as high as 96, and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Chances for showers and storms are 50% overnight Thursday into Friday; and 80% Friday and overnight Friday into Saturday, with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch, and a quarter- to half-inch for the periods, respectively.
The high Friday should be near 82, sandwiched by lows around 69 and 60.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return a 30% Monday, 50% Monday night, and 40% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday and Sunday, and partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 75, 74, 75 and 73, and lows Saturday night through Monday night around 52, 56 and 57.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts two more hot days before much cooler weathers moves in after possible storms Thursday through Friday, a few storms possible Monday, and isolated storms possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 92, 90, 84, 77, 75, 75 and 74, and overnight lows around 72, 69, 62, 54, 58 and 55.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 89 at 3:56 p.m., 10 degrees above the normal high and 5 degrees below the record high of 94 for Aug. 25, set in 1948 and 1953.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 65 at 5:32 a.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 28 degrees above the record low of 37 for Aug. 25, set in 1958.
Officially, 0.07 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s August total to 1.49 inches, 1.99 inches below normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 14.15 inches, 1.95 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 27.76 inches, 3.73 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 25 is 2.3 inches in 2001.
