Heat wave continuing for southern Wisconsin, with just slight chances for storms

An early summer heat wave will continue for southern Wisconsin, with just slight chances for thunderstorms until the weekend, when chances for showers and storms will increase as a cold front moves through late Friday through Saturday afternoon, according to forecasters.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 91, just missing the record high of 92 for June 8, set in 1964 and 1985.

Many locations across the north-central U.S. set records again Tuesday, including Wausau at 95 and Rhinelander at 94, beating the June 8 records of 93 and 92, respectively, both set in 2011, the National Weather Service reported.

Just a few isolated storms are possible near and south of a line from Lone Rock to Janesville Wednesday afternoon, and there will be chances for hit or miss storms at times through the end of the week, mainly across south-central

Wisconsin, the Weather Service said.

Any rain would be welcome as Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total is at a paltry 0.04 inches, 1.33 inches below normal, while the 2021 total of 7.22 inches is 7.28 inches below normal.