Heat wave continuing for southern Wisconsin, with just slight chances for storms

An early summer heat wave will continue for southern Wisconsin, with just slight chances for thunderstorms until the weekend, when chances for showers and storms will increase as a cold front moves through late Friday through Saturday afternoon, according to forecasters.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 91, just missing the record high of 92 for June 8, set in 1964 and 1985.
Many locations across the north-central U.S. set records again Tuesday, including Wausau at 95 and Rhinelander at 94, beating the June 8 records of 93 and 92, respectively, both set in 2011, the National Weather Service reported.
Just a few isolated storms are possible near and south of a line from Lone Rock to Janesville Wednesday afternoon, and there will be chances for hit or miss storms at times through the end of the week, mainly across south-central
Wisconsin, the Weather Service said.
Any rain would be welcome as Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total is at a paltry 0.04 inches, 1.33 inches below normal, while the 2021 total of 7.22 inches is 7.28 inches below normal.
A record-setting heat wave developed in parts of the Midwest just after Memorial Day weekend, and AccuWeather said it doesn’t show any signs of letting up in the next few days.
Minneapolis and St. Paul are set to experience the earliest seven-day stretch of consecutive highs of 90 or more, with AccuWeather predicting the streak will hit nine by going through Friday.
In South Dakota, Pierre hit 102 and Mobridge 101 on Monday, setting records, while in Rapid City, relief didn't come Monday night. Instead, a heat burst — a phenomenon in which hot and dry air from higher levels of the atmosphere accelerates down to ground level — produced a more than 10-degree temperature jump over about an hour and wind gusts reached 56 mph.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for increasing clouds, a high near 92 and heat index values as high as 95, barely cooled by light east winds increasing to 5 to 10 miles per hour in the morning, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 66, Thursday’s forecast features patchy fog before 9 a.m., otherwise mostly sunny skies, a high near 90 and calm wind becoming east winds around 5 mph in the morning.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 67, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m., sunny skies, a high near 92 and southeast winds around 5 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 40% Friday night through Saturday Night, mainly after 8 p.m. Friday and before 8 p.m. Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, and sunny Sunday through Tuesday, with highs near 88, 88, 86 and 86, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 69, 64, 63 and 59.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible stray storm possible south and west of Madison, later on Thursday; possible showers and storms Friday night; and a few storms possible on Saturday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 90, 91, 92, 87, 88, 82 and 79, and overnight lows around 66, 67, 70, 62, 62 and 59.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 68 at 4:55 a.m., 13 degrees above the normal low and 31 degrees above the record low of 37 for June 8, set in 1949.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 8 is 4.11 inches in 2008.