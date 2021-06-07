Heat to continue for southern Wisconsin this week, with chances for needed showers, storms

The current heat wave will continue for southern Wisconsin this week, with chances nearly every day for much-needed showers and thunderstorms, according to forecasters.

Just 0.01 inches of rain has been recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport in June, 1.01 inches below normal. From March to May, the 5.05 inches of precipitation was 5.09 inches below normal, the National Weather Service reported.

While severe weather is not anticipated, any storms that develop could produce locally gusty winds and heavy rain, the Weather Service reported.

The current heat wave topped out at 92 on Saturday, tying the record for June 5 set in 1934.

On Monday in Madison, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 88 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather service Said.

Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms as the low falls to around 70.