Madison should be getting a one-day reprieve from the hot and humid weather on Thursday, before the sticky conditions come back for the weekend and beyond.
The National Weather Service said the temperature hit 87 at the airport as of 2 p.m., so with daily highs normally not being reached until late afternoon, we could see a high around 90 for Wednesday.
A cold front that isn't really cold comes through south-central Wisconsin overnight, so Thursday should be a rather pleasant day, with sun and a high near 78.
The heat comes back Friday and stays around for days.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Wednesday afternoon: Sunny, high in the upper 80s, winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 65.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 78.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 59.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 85.
- Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 68.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 85.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 67.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 85.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 68.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 89.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 71.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 88.