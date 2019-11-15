Madison should get some relief today from a four-day fall freeze.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the high 30s, marking the first time since 5 a.m. Monday that it has been above freezing.
That’s the longest period of sub-freezing temperatures in November since Nov. 17-22 of 2014 and only the third 96-hour stretch this century.
The short-term outlook is better, if still not seasonal.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the upper 30s through next week.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday with a high of 36. Snow is likely on Sunday, though less than an inch of accumulation is forecast.
The normal high for this time of year is 45 to 47 degrees.
Through the first 15 days, this is on track to be the coldest November on record, with a mean temperature of 26.7 degrees. The previous record was set in 1959, when it was 27.1.
Madison has broken three records so far with new daily low temperatures on Monday and Tuesday and a daily snowfall record on Monday.
So far this fall, the city has received 15.6 inches of snow, the second-highest fall snowfall total on record. With 15 days to go Madison needs just 2.7 inches to break the all-time record.