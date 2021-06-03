Heat keeps building for southern Wisconsin, peak coming over weekend

Next 12 Hours
The heat keeps building for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the mid-80s on Thursday, and possibly cracking 90 over the weekend, according to forecasters.
A few rumbles of thunder will be possible later Thursday into Thursday night, with the best chance north of Madison and Milwaukee, and more chances for thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 85 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms after midnight as the low falls to around 65.
Friday’s forecast features a 20% chance of showers and storms before 10 a.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 87 and southwest winds around 15 mph.
The Weather Service said the weekend will be sunny and hot with highs near 91 Saturday and 90 Sunday, and lows around 68 Friday night, 70 Saturday night, and 72 Sunday night.
Look for southwest winds around 15 mph on Saturday and 10 to 15 mph Sunday, gusting as high as 25 mph.
Chances for showers and storms return at 20% Monday and Monday night, 50% Tuesday, 40% Tuesday night, and 60% Wednesday.
Any rain would be welcome, as Madison saw the 14th driest January-May ever with 7.18 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) and the 12th driest March-May with 5.05 inches.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 89, 87 and 87, and lows Monday night and Tuesday night near 70 and 69.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts heat building to the weekend, with an isolated shower or storm possible Thursday evening and night, possible isolated showers and storms later on Monday, a few storms possible mainly later on Tuesday, and scattered storms possible mainly later on Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 84, 87, 89, 89, 88, 87 and 85, and overnight lows around 63, 67, 68, 68, 67 and 68.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 80 at 4:29 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 91 for June 2, set in 1948.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 49 at 4:19 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 14 degrees above the record low of 35 for June 2, set in 1956.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at zero, 0.33 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 7.18 inches, 6.28 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 2 is 2.26 inches in 1878.
