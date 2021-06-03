Heat keeps building for southern Wisconsin, peak coming over weekend

The heat keeps building for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the mid-80s on Thursday, and possibly cracking 90 over the weekend, according to forecasters.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible later Thursday into Thursday night, with the best chance north of Madison and Milwaukee, and more chances for thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 85 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms after midnight as the low falls to around 65.

Friday’s forecast features a 20% chance of showers and storms before 10 a.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 87 and southwest winds around 15 mph.

The Weather Service said the weekend will be sunny and hot with highs near 91 Saturday and 90 Sunday, and lows around 68 Friday night, 70 Saturday night, and 72 Sunday night.

Look for southwest winds around 15 mph on Saturday and 10 to 15 mph Sunday, gusting as high as 25 mph.

Chances for showers and storms return at 20% Monday and Monday night, 50% Tuesday, 40% Tuesday night, and 60% Wednesday.