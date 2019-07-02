The heat index could be approaching 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon in south-central Wisconsin, so try to stay out of the heat and humidity.
No watches or warnings were issued by the National Weather Service because of the heat, but heat index values of 98 are possible this afternoon, with a real temperature close to 90 and humidity in the upper 50% range.
Temperatures could drop a bit to around 80 for several days, then drop to the 70s for the weekend.
Rain chances are best on Tuesday night, the Fourth of July and Friday.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Tuesday afternoon: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m., high near 89.
- Tuesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight, low around 67.
- Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 80.
- Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms low around 70.
- Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m., high near 80.
- Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m., low around 71.
- Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m., high near 80.
- Friday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 69.
- Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 76.
- Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., low around 64.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 74.