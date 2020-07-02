Heat continuing for at least the next week for southern Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The heat will continue for at least the next week for southern Wisconsin, with highs away from Lake Michigan the upper 80s to low 90s and afternoon heat index values between 90 and 95 degrees, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 88 and calm winds the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 67, Friday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 91 and north winds developing around 5 mph.

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 67, the Fourth of July should be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and calm winds.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 20% Sunday and Sunday night, 40% Monday, 30% Monday night, 50% Tuesday, and 40% Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Sunday through Wednesday, with highs near 90, 89, 89 and 87, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 68, 69, 70 and 69.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a hot week ahead, with a possible isolated late-day storm Friday, Sunday and Monday, a possible few storms Tuesday, and possible isolated storms Wednesday.