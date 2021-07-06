Heat continues Tuesday, but much cooler weather to follow for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see one more hot day Tuesday, with heat index values in the mid- to upper 90s, but highs might not crack 70 on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Widely scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon, mainly north of the Interstate 94 corridor, and they may feature localized damaging wind gusts and small hail, the National Weather Service said.
Scattered storms are expected Wednesday with lightning the main risk, and there are periodic chances for storms Friday into the weekend.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 4 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 87 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms as the low falls to around 63.
The chance for showers and storms rises to 70% Wednesday, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible, cloudy skies, a high near 69 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The chance for showers and storms continues at 70% overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, as the low falls to around 57.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 20% Thursday; 40% Friday; 60% Friday night, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 60% Saturday; 50% Saturday night; and 40% Sunday through Monday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday through Monday, with highs near 67, 75, 75, 77 and 80, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 56, 60, 62 and 64.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated storms later on Tuesday, mainly north of Madison; showers and storms Tuesday evening and night; scattered showers and thundershowers Wednesday; a few showers and storms possible Friday night; a chance for storms Saturday, especially south of Madison; and a chance for showers Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 90, 73, 74, 78, 76, 77 and 80, and overnight lows around 65, 55, 57, 61, 60 and 64.
Monday’s high in Madison was 89 at 3:10 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal high and 15 degrees below the record high of 104 for July 5, set in 2012.
Monday’s low in Madison was 73 at 4:04 a.m., 12 degrees above the normal low and 33 degrees above the record low of 40 for July 5, set in 1972.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s July total at zero, 0.76 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 4.6 inches, 1.44 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 11.78 inches, 7.39 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 5 is 3.75 inches in 1993.