Heat continues Tuesday, but much cooler weather to follow for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see one more hot day Tuesday, with heat index values in the mid- to upper 90s, but highs might not crack 70 on Wednesday, according to forecasters.

Widely scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon, mainly north of the Interstate 94 corridor, and they may feature localized damaging wind gusts and small hail, the National Weather Service said.

Scattered storms are expected Wednesday with lightning the main risk, and there are periodic chances for storms Friday into the weekend.

In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 4 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 87 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms as the low falls to around 63.

The chance for showers and storms rises to 70% Wednesday, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible, cloudy skies, a high near 69 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The chance for showers and storms continues at 70% overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, as the low falls to around 57.