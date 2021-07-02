Heat building over Fourth of July weekend for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a pleasant Friday across southern Wisconsin, heat indexes will soar over Fourth of July weekend, possibly hitting the upper 90s Sunday and Monday afternoons, according to forecasters.
And with drought plaguing the region, chances for showers and thunderstorms won’t return until Monday through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Friday, it should be mostly sunny, with a high near 77 and north winds around 5 miles per hour developing in the morning.
After an overnight low around 60, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 89 and northwest winds around 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 69, Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 91 and west winds around 10 mph.
Chances for showers and storms are 30% early Monday through Monday night, 40% Tuesday, 50% Tuesday night, 30% Wednesday, and 20% Wednesday night and Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday, and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 90, 87, 76 and 81, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 72, 71, 63 and 62.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a hot holiday weekend, isolated storms possible Monday, scattered storms possible Monday night and Tuesday, storms possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, and scattered storms possible Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 77, 89, 92, 89, 84, 74 and 80, and overnight lows around 60, 66, 71, 69, 59 and 59.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 80 at 4:12 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 97 for July 1, set in 1910 and 1931.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 60 at 11:53 p.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 40 for July 1, set in 1965.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s July total at zero, 0.16 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 4.6 inches, 0.84 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 11.78 inches, 6.79 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 1 is 1.84 inches in 1991.