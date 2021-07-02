Heat building over Fourth of July weekend for southern Wisconsin

After a pleasant Friday across southern Wisconsin, heat indexes will soar over Fourth of July weekend, possibly hitting the upper 90s Sunday and Monday afternoons, according to forecasters.

And with drought plaguing the region, chances for showers and thunderstorms won’t return until Monday through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, it should be mostly sunny, with a high near 77 and north winds around 5 miles per hour developing in the morning.

After an overnight low around 60, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 89 and northwest winds around 10 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 69, Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 91 and west winds around 10 mph.

Chances for showers and storms are 30% early Monday through Monday night, 40% Tuesday, 50% Tuesday night, 30% Wednesday, and 20% Wednesday night and Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday, and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 90, 87, 76 and 81, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 72, 71, 63 and 62.