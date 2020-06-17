You are the owner of this article.
Heat building for southern Wisconsin, storm chances return Friday

The heat is continuing to build for southern Wisconsin, with highs near 90 heading into the weekend, dropping to the lower 80s over the weekend, according to forecasters.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return Friday and continue through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

On Thursday in Madison, look for sunny skies, a high near 87 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 61, Thursday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 89 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Outlook by AccuWeather 6-17-20

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 50% Friday, 40% Friday night, 50% Saturday, 60% Saturday night with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch, 40% Sunday, 30% Sunday night, 40% Monday, and 30% Monday night and Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 88, 83, 82, 83 and 83, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 65, 65, 65, 64 and 62.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 82 at 4:45 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 93 for June 16, set in 1946 and 1994.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 47 at 4:26 a.m., 10 degrees below the normal low and 14 degrees above the record low of 33 for June 16, set in 1964.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at 2.55 inches, 0.13 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 16.16 inches, 1.91 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for June 16 is 3.41 inches in 1978.

