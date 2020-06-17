Heat building for southern Wisconsin, storm chances return Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The heat is continuing to build for southern Wisconsin, with highs near 90 heading into the weekend, dropping to the lower 80s over the weekend, according to forecasters.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return Friday and continue through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

On Thursday in Madison, look for sunny skies, a high near 87 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 61, Thursday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 89 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 50% Friday, 40% Friday night, 50% Saturday, 60% Saturday night with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch, 40% Sunday, 30% Sunday night, 40% Monday, and 30% Monday night and Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 88, 83, 82, 83 and 83, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 65, 65, 65, 64 and 62.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 82 at 4:45 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 93 for June 16, set in 1946 and 1994.