Heat building for southern Wisconsin, some chances for much-needed storms

Heat will be building into the weekend for southern Wisconsin, with some chances for much-needed thunderstorms, according to forecasters.

The latest drought monitor from last week reported that extreme drought continues across far southeastern Wisconsin (Kenosha, southeastern Walworth and extreme southwestern Racine counties), severe drought continues across southeastern Rock and the remaining portions of Walworth and Racine counties, and moderate drought continues for the rest of southern Wisconsin, including Dane County.

This was before storms hit Wednesday and Thursday, but no rain has fallen since then and rain deficits are worsening again.

Madison’s July total of 1.04 inches is 1.98 inches below normal, the meteorological summer (June through August) total of 5.64 inches is 2.66 inches below normal, and the 2021 total of 12.82 inches is 8.61 inches below normal.

The Climate Prediction Center outlook for August and into early fall indicates somewhat enhanced probabilities for above normal temperature and little signal one way or the other for precipitation.