Heat advisory Wednesday, severe storms with tornadoes possible in afternoon, evening for southern Wisconsin

After another steamy day with heat indices reaching around 100, severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening that could bring tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

A heat advisory is in effect for most of southern Wisconsin until 8 p.m., with highs in the 90s and heat index values up to 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologist Denny VanCleve said heat index values are likely to be somewhat lower northwest of Madison due to more cloud cover.

The severe storms along and ahead of a cold front will move into western areas between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and head east, exiting over the Lake Michigan shore between 9 p.m. and midnight, VanCleve said.

Tornadoes, large hail to 2 inches or greater in diameter, and damaging winds above 70 miles per hour all are possible.

The severe storm threat is “enhanced,” the middle of five levels, for much of southern Wisconsin, including the Madison area

A large portion of the central U.S. from central Iowa to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will be at the greatest risk for damaging thunderstorms, AccuWeather said.

"The main threat to lives and property in Wisconsin Wednesday will stem from high winds and large hail, but there is a risk for tornadoes as well," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said. "The risk of tornadoes may be greatest in any thunderstorm that develops ahead of a solid line of storms.

"Right now there looks to be a corridor from near the Mississippi River on northeast into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that should see at least some sunshine break through the clouds which then will charge up the atmosphere for thunderstorms to develop from Wednesday afternoon through the evening.”

La Crosse, Wausau and Rhinelander are in the middle of the tornado and high wind threat on Wednesday, AccuWeather forecasters said.

The good news is that the storms will usher in cooler and less humid air.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms that could be severe, mainly after 4 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, a high near 91, heat index values as high as 99, and south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.

The chance for showers and storms that could be severe rises to 90% overnight, mainly before midnight, with possible rain totals of three-quarters of an inch to an inch, as the low falls to around 63.

Several days of dry weather is predicted to follow, with just a 20% chance for showers and storms returning Monday night and Tuesday. Winds could gust to 35 mph on Thursday before easing starting Friday.

Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny Thursday through Tuesday, with highs near 86, 80, 78, 86, 94 and 93, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 61, 55, 57, 71 and 76.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Katherine Noel also forecasts a steamy Wednesday, with a high of 93 and storms moving through from 4 p.m. through 10 p.m., and the best chance for tornadoes west/northwest of Madison.

Noel also predicts dry weather with plenty of sunshine to follow after the storms clear the area, with highs Thursday through Tuesday around 86, 81, 79, 85, 93 and 91, and overnight lows around 64, 65, 57, 56, 68 and 70.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 96 at 4:38 p.m., 17 degrees above the normal high and equaling the record for June 14.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 65 at 4:47 a.m., 8 degrees above the normal low and 26 degrees above the record low of 39 for June 14, set in 1965.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at 2.34 inches, 0.12 inches below normal. The 2022 total stayed at 13.92 inches, 1.67 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for June 15 is 3.47 inches in 1880.

