Rainy, cloudy weather in south-central Wisconsin for all of Thursday morning delayed the heat advisory in the region until Friday, but it's still going to get very hot.
The advisory from the National Weather Service originally was to start at noon Thursday but it was cancelled for the day and night, and won't begin until 10 a.m. Friday, expiring at 11 p.m. Friday.
A heat advisory remains in effect in western and central Wisconsin, and an excessive heat warning continues in Crawford and Grant counties until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Rain that started around 4 a.m. Thursday in Madison added up to about 1.25 inches at the airport, and we could see another round of showers and thunderstorms early Friday morning.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Thursday afternoon: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 88. Heat index values up to 98. Winds gusting up to 35 mph.
- Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5 a.m., low around 77.
- Friday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 96. Heat index values up to 110.
- Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 76.
- Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 87.
- Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 68.
- Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 83.
- Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m., low around 62.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., high near 80.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 60.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 81.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 82.