Heat advisory, more storms for the weekend for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Heat index values will soar above 100 on Saturday and a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible over the weekend across southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., as highs in the low 90s and high humidity will push heat index values up to 104, which may cause heat illnesses.
The risk is highest for those working outside, the elderly and young, as well as those without access to air conditioning.
Sunday also could be hot, depending on the trends with storms Saturday night, meteorologist Chris Stumpf said.
A couple rounds of storms are possible with the best chances for strong to severe storms coming Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The dome of heat will add intensity and coverage of storms on the periphery in the coming days, AccuWeather said.
"A storm system moving eastward across the southern tier of Canada will help focus the storms in what is likely to be a significant severe weather event," said Brett Anderson, AccuWeather's top Canada weather expert. "Along with the risk of hail, flash flooding and frequent lightning strikes will be the potential for hurricane-force wind gusts to near 80 mph on Saturday.”
Friday’s severe risk area include northwest Wisconsin, with the threat shifting southeast over the Midwest on Saturday, to include Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 86 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 73, Saturday should be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 and heat index values as high as 103, as winds blow out of the south at 10 to 15 mph and gust to 25 mph.
There is a 70% chance for showers and storms overnight, mainly after 1 a.m., with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch as the low falls to around 74.
Sunday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly before 1 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 87 and southwest winds around 10 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 20% Monday, 40% Monday night, 50% Tuesday and Tuesday night, and 30% Wednesday through Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 82, 81, 82 and 83, and overnight lows around 65, 65, 66 and 64.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a hot weekend, a possible isolated storm north of Madison Friday night, possible strong to severe storms Saturday night, a few morning showers or storms Sunday, a possible isolated storm Monday, and possible scattered storms Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 86, 92, 86, 85, 80, 83 and 85, and overnight lows around 73, 73, 67, 67, 68 and 64.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 83 at 3:23 p.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 15 degrees below the record high of 98 for July 16, set in 2012.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 65 at 12:01 a.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 48 for July 16, set in 1966, 1973 and 2014.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s July total at 5.94 inches, 3.7 inches above normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 11.01 inches, 4.23 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 24.62 inches, 6.01 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 16 is 2.68 inches in 1950.
From the archives: Deadly tornado leveled Barneveld in 1984
Barneveld aerial, 1984
Barneveld car lot, 1984
Lutheran church in Barneveld, 1984
Barneveld tornado wreckage, 1984
Barneveld tornado, view of downtown, 1984
Barneveld aftermath, 1984
Barneveld tornado rescue, 1984
Barneveld tornado devastation, 1984
Barneveld tornado, 1984
Barneveld power line, 1984
Barneveld aerial view, 1984
Barneveld damage, 1984
Barneveld tornado aerial, 1984
Barneveld town meeting, 1984
Arneson home, 1984
Sweep through town, 1984
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!