Heat advisory, more storms for the weekend for southern Wisconsin

Friday’s severe risk area include northwest Wisconsin, with the threat shifting southeast over the Midwest on Saturday, to include Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay.

In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 86 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 73, Saturday should be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 and heat index values as high as 103, as winds blow out of the south at 10 to 15 mph and gust to 25 mph.

There is a 70% chance for showers and storms overnight, mainly after 1 a.m., with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch as the low falls to around 74.

Sunday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly before 1 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 87 and southwest winds around 10 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 20% Monday, 40% Monday night, 50% Tuesday and Tuesday night, and 30% Wednesday through Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 82, 81, 82 and 83, and overnight lows around 65, 65, 66 and 64.