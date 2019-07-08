It's not that unusual to be a little hazy after a long holiday weekend, but the haze you are seeing outside is from wildfires in Canada.
The National Weather Service had something different in its weather forecast for Madison Monday, with "patchy smoke" expected before 1 p.m and "widespread haze" from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The smoke and haze will give way to sunshine and a high near 80, the first of many days this week of sun and seasonal temperatures in south-central Wisconsin.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said we could see mostly to partly sunny skies and a little more humidity on Tuesday with a high of 84.
There's a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, before sun returns in the afternoon and the high hits 80.
Temperatures dip a bit on Thursday and Friday, with highs of 73 and 77 expected under sunny skies.
There's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this weekend, but most of the time we should enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs of 81 both Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday's high in Madison was 81, 1 degree below normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 102 for July 7, set in 1936.
The low of 58 was 3 degrees below normal and 13 degrees above the record low of 45 for the date, set in 1997.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall at 1.88 inches, 0.91 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 7 was 2.51 inches in 1879.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 7.04 inches of rain, 1.53 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 22.85 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.31 inches above normal.