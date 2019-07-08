The hazy days of summer are upon us, quite literally, in south-central Wisconsin.
A large area of smoke and haze that came from Canada, caused by wildfires, was still affecting the air here, and could do so until Monday night, the National Weather Service said.
Other than the haze and a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday, the rest of the week looks great.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Monday afternoon: Widespread haze, sunny, high near 82.
- Monday night: Widespread haze before 10 p.m., low around 60.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 79.
- Tuesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m., low around 68.
- Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., gradually becoming sunny, high near 80.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 64.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 60.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 77.
- Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 67.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 81.
- Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 68.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 81.