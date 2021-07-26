Hazardous heat will start the week with possible cooler temperatures by week’s end

Next 12 Hours
Wisconsinites are bracing for a hot and humid start to the week while hanging on to the promise of cooler temperatures by Friday.
The National Weather Service has released a hazardous weather bulletin for south and southeast Wisconsin this week, noting heat indexes that could reach the upper 90s by Wednesday.
“The cumulative effect of heat can become a problem, so I certainly encourage folks to take breaks, stay hydrated, find locations with air-conditioning if you don’t have air-conditioning in the home,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Boxell said. “I wouldn’t consider this to be out of the ordinary, it’s the hottest time of the year in Wisconsin.”
Monday will kick off the week with sunshine and a high near 91 degrees with a slim chance of rain. Temperatures could drop to a low of 69 degrees overnight but could climb back to a mostly sunny high of 89 degrees Tuesday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning and the highest heat index readings around 95 late in the afternoon.
Temperatures could drop again to a low around 68 degrees Tuesday night before climbing to a mostly sunny high of around 90 degrees on Wednesday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning and the highest heat index readings between 95 and 100 late in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
“A front will come through later Wednesday so Thursday and Friday should be a welcome break” from the heat, Boxell said.
Wednesday night is predicted to bring relief with low temperatures around 72 degrees and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall that could reach between a quarter and half inch.
There’s a slight chance thunderstorms could continue into Thursday, but the National Weather Service is predicting a mostly sunny day with highs around 83 degrees. Thursday night will bring most clear skies with a low around 60 degrees and Friday is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees.
The milder weather at the end of the week could continue into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, with a slight chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and a high near 80 degrees. Saturday night also has a slight chance of thunderstorms with a low around 61 degrees, going into a Sunday that promises to be mostly sunny with a high around 79 degrees.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s July total at 1.04 inches, 2.26 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 5.64 inches, 2.94 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 12.82 inches, 8.89 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 22 is 3.61 inches in 2010.