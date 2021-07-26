Hazardous heat will start the week with possible cooler temperatures by week’s end

Wisconsinites are bracing for a hot and humid start to the week while hanging on to the promise of cooler temperatures by Friday.

The National Weather Service has released a hazardous weather bulletin for south and southeast Wisconsin this week, noting heat indexes that could reach the upper 90s by Wednesday.

“The cumulative effect of heat can become a problem, so I certainly encourage folks to take breaks, stay hydrated, find locations with air-conditioning if you don’t have air-conditioning in the home,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Boxell said. “I wouldn’t consider this to be out of the ordinary, it’s the hottest time of the year in Wisconsin.”

Monday will kick off the week with sunshine and a high near 91 degrees with a slim chance of rain. Temperatures could drop to a low of 69 degrees overnight but could climb back to a mostly sunny high of 89 degrees Tuesday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning and the highest heat index readings around 95 late in the afternoon.