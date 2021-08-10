Hazardous heat and severe storms expected Tuesday afternoon

Wisconsinites in the south central and south eastern part of the state could see another round of severe storms with the potential for hail, strong winds and tornados Tuesday afternoon.

The severe storms are expected amid a heat advisory issued for the area, with temperatures expected to reach 91 degrees and a heat index that could exceed 100 degrees.

Storms are likely to develop between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. northwest of Madison and are expected to become rapidly severe, National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Boxell said in a statement.

The storms are expected to merge and grow as they travel east and southeast through the rest of the afternoon. Golf ball-sized or larger hail and winds that could exceed 70 mph along with a few tornados are possible, Boxell said.

"The hail and tornado threat will be maximized early in the life cycle of these storms, with the wind threat increasing as they merge together," he said.

The heat index is expected to reach between 95 and 105 degrees in the afternoon and a heat advisory is also in effect for much of southern Wisconsin.