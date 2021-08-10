 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hazardous heat and severe storms expected Tuesday afternoon
0 Comments
alert top story

Hazardous heat and severe storms expected Tuesday afternoon

  • 0

Wisconsinites in the south central and south eastern part of the state could see another round of severe storms with the potential for hail, strong winds and tornados Tuesday afternoon. 

The severe storms are expected amid a heat advisory issued for the area, with temperatures expected to reach 91 degrees and a heat index that could exceed 100 degrees. 

Tornadoes are one of the most powerful and violent weather phenomena. Although the details of tornado formation are still being researched, there are a few general steps to their formation.

Storms are likely to develop between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. northwest of Madison and are expected to become rapidly severe, National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Boxell said in a statement. 

The storms are expected to merge and grow as they travel east and southeast through the rest of the afternoon. Golf ball-sized or larger hail and winds that could exceed 70 mph along with a few tornados are possible, Boxell said.

Weather hazards August 10

"The hail and tornado threat will be maximized early in the life cycle of these storms, with the wind threat increasing as they merge together," he said. 

The heat index is expected to reach between 95 and 105 degrees in the afternoon and a heat advisory is also in effect for much of southern Wisconsin. 

Weather Hazards August 10

The threat of severe storms will continue into Wednesday, as a cold front starts to move through, with high winds, large hail, and a possible tornado or two. 

Temperatures in the upper 80s, with the heat index reaching mid 90s, is expected for Thursday but Friday through Sunday are expected to be mild, with temperatures in the high 70s. 

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

London Zoo’s new lioness marks World Lion Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics