Hardest punch of days-long snowstorm still to come for southern Wisconsin. See how much will fall and when

Overnight, there’s a chance for rain and snow before 7 p.m., then snow, with possible accumulation of 1 to 3 inches as the low edges down to around 32.

On Saturday, snow is likely before 11 a.m., then rain and snow is likely, with possible accumulation of then an inch, cloudy skies, a high near 34 and northwest winds around 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 20% for rain and snow Saturday night, 20% for snow Tuesday night, and 20% for snow Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, and mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs near 35, 35, 35, 37 and 36, and lows Saturday night through Wednesday night 31, 26, 27, 27 and 26.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts 1 to 2 inches of snow Friday and 2 to 5 inches total through Saturday, with highs over the next week in the 30s and lows in the 20s to low 30s.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 32 at 11:59 p.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 50 for Jan. 23, set in 1909.

Thursday’s low in Madison was 28 at 4:46 a.m., 17 degrees above the normal low and 55 degrees above the record low of 27 below for Jan. 23, set in 1963.