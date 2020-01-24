Hardest punch of days-long snowstorm still to come for southern Wisconsin. See how much will fall and when

Next 12 Hours
The worst of a days-long snowstorm still is to come for southern Wisconsin, with the most snow expected south and east of Madison, and less to the north and west, according to forecasters.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for the counties of Jefferson, Rock, Waukesha, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha, where up to 3 to 5 inches still could fall after a break Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Madison is predicted to see 2 to 4 inches Friday night and Saturday, with the storm expected to hit hardest across southern Wisconsin later Friday night into early Saturday.
Officially, the storm dropped 0.2 inches on Wednesday and 1.3 inches on Thursday at the Dane County Regional Airport, with no totals yet available for Friday, when moderate snow fell before daybreak across the area, the Weather Service said.
Periods of light to occasionally moderate snow are expected to continue Friday morning, with some rain at times especially over southeast Wisconsin. After a break, moderate to at times heavy snow is expected Friday night through Saturday morning before the snow, possibly with some rai mixed in, tapers off during the afternoon.
In total Friday, overnight and Saturday if maximum possible totals fall, Madison could see 4 ½ inches, La Crosse 2 inches, Eau Claire 1 ½ inches, Green Bay 3 inches, and Racine 3 inches.
The system is getting a boost from a disturbance in the upper atmosphere that also will bring the threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms farther south, AccuWeather said.
A focal point for some of the steadiest and heaviest snowfall is likely from northern Missouri to southeastern Iowa, northwestern and northeastern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin, with 3 to 6 inches expected and up to 8 inches possible in some locations.
The snow was causing some travel woes across Wisconsin and school delays in rural areas of southern Wisconsin. For the latest state road conditions, call 511, go to the 511 app, or the 511 website. A list of area school delays and closings is available at NBC15.com.
The city of Madison Streets Division said it continues to plow and salt the main thoroughfares as needed, and apply sand in residential areas.
In Madison on Friday, look for rain and snow before 2 p.m., then snow likely from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., then a chance for rain and snow after 3 p.m., with a high near 34 and northeast winds around 10 miles per hour, and possible accumulation of less than a half-inch, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a chance for rain and snow before 7 p.m., then snow, with possible accumulation of 1 to 3 inches as the low edges down to around 32.
You have free articles remaining.
On Saturday, snow is likely before 11 a.m., then rain and snow is likely, with possible accumulation of then an inch, cloudy skies, a high near 34 and northwest winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 20% for rain and snow Saturday night, 20% for snow Tuesday night, and 20% for snow Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, and mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs near 35, 35, 35, 37 and 36, and lows Saturday night through Wednesday night 31, 26, 27, 27 and 26.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts 1 to 2 inches of snow Friday and 2 to 5 inches total through Saturday, with highs over the next week in the 30s and lows in the 20s to low 30s.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 32 at 11:59 p.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 50 for Jan. 23, set in 1909.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 28 at 4:46 a.m., 17 degrees above the normal low and 55 degrees above the record low of 27 below for Jan. 23, set in 1963.
Officially, 0.08 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s January and 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.28 inches, 0.37 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 2.8 inches, 0.15 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 23 is 0.89 inches, set in 1898.
Officially, 1.3 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s January and 2020 snow total to 13 inches, 3.4 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.9 inches, 7.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 31.6 inches, 4.4 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 23 is 9 inches, set in 1898.
Madison’s official snow depth is 6 inches.
Photos: Remembering the record-setting blizzard of December 2012