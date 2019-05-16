The half-inch of rain that has fallen in Madison Thursday morning and early afternoon is just the tip of a very wet iceberg expected to hit the region all the way through Sunday.

The National Weather Service said rain is possible every day and night, with the heaviest amounts expected to fall Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday.

All told, Madison could see up to 3 inches of rain before it ends Sunday evening.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area: