The half-inch of rain that has fallen in Madison Thursday morning and early afternoon is just the tip of a very wet iceberg expected to hit the region all the way through Sunday.
The National Weather Service said rain is possible every day and night, with the heaviest amounts expected to fall Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday.
All told, Madison could see up to 3 inches of rain before it ends Sunday evening.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Thursday afternoon: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 79.
- Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10 p.m. and midnight, low around 54.
- Friday: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 56. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Friday night: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 46. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Saturday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 66. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Saturday night: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 53. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 67. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday night: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 46. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, more in storms.
- Monday: Mostly cloudy, high near 58.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 45.
- Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers, high near 60.
- Tuesday night: A 70% chance of showers, low around 51.
- Wednesday: A 70% chance of showers, high near 67.