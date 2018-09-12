The streak of great weather should continue in south-central Wisconsin, all the way through the weekend.
Forecasts bring the next chances for rain either Monday or Tuesday, and the chances are pretty slim.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans is looking at sun and 81 on Wednesday, sun and 78 on Thursday and sun and 82 on Friday to round out the work week.
The National Weather Service forecast continues the great weather through the weekend, with sun and 80 both Saturday and Sunday.
There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, the Weather Service said, but skies should be mostly sunny with a high of 79.
Borremans said we could see a few showers and thundershowers Tuesday night, with a daytime high of 81 under partly sunny skies.
His outlook for next Wednesday is some morning showers then increasing sunshine with a high of 72.
Tuesday's high of 78 was 4 degrees above normal and 15 degrees below the record high of 93 for Sept. 11, set in 1931.
The low of 51 was 1 degree below normal and 17 degrees above the record low of 34 for the date, set in 1955.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the September and meteorological fall rainfall total at 2.85 inches, 1.62 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Sept. 11 was 1.71 inches in 2000.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 38.88 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 12.83 inches above normal.