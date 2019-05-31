The extended forecast in Madison is one of the better ones of the year, but we could see some rain on Saturday.
The National Weather Service said the sunshine on Friday should come back on Sunday and continue the first part of the work and school week, with highs at or a little below the average mid-70s for the first week of June.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Friday afternoon: Sunny, high in the low 80s.
- Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m., low around 60.
- Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 72.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 50.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 66.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 47.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 69.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 53.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
- Tuesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m., low around 60.
- Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 76.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 58.
- Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 75.