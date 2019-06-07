The best weather so far this year in Madison continues on Saturday, but we could see some rain on Sunday.
The National Weather Service said sunshine and a high of 80 is in the cards on Saturday, then maybe showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with temperatures down a bit as well.
We could see rain again on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-70s all week.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Friday afternoon: Sunny, high near 83.
- Friday night: Clear, low around 56.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 80.
- Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m., low around 61.
- Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75.
- Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 59.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., otherwise mostly sunny, high near 73. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 53.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
- Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 55.
- Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 70.
- Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 51.
- Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, otherwise mostly sunny, high near 69.