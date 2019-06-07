{{featured_button_text}}
The best weather so far this year in Madison continues on Saturday, but we could see some rain on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said sunshine and a high of 80 is in the cards on Saturday, then maybe showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with temperatures down a bit as well.

We could see rain again on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-70s all week.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

  • Friday afternoon: Sunny, high near 83.
  • Friday night: Clear, low around 56.
  • Saturday: Sunny, high near 80.
  • Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m., low around 61.
  • Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75.
  • Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 59.
  • Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., otherwise mostly sunny, high near 73. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
  • Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 53.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
  • Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 55.
  • Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 70.
  • Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 51.
  • Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, otherwise mostly sunny, high near 69.

