The last day of July will be another great looking day in south-central Wisconsin, with sunshine and a high close to 80, and the beginning of August is looking pretty good as well.
Forecasters are keeping sun and seasonal temperatures in their look at the upcoming first days of August, with only a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.
The National Weather Service said there's a 20% chance of rain between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, then 20% chances again on Monday and Tuesday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler is looking at rising temperatures Wednesday through Sunday, with highs of 79, 81, 84, 85 and 86 for the five days.
Nights should be very comfortable for sleeping, with lows in the mid-50s for two nights then lows in the low to mid-60s the rest of the week.
Tuesday's high of 77 was 4 degrees below normal and 20 degrees below the record high of 97 for July 30, set in 1916 and tied in 1955 and 1999.
The low of 58 was 3 degrees below normal and 13 degrees above the record low of 45 for the date, set in 1971.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 5.77 inches, 1.72 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 30 was 2.24 inches in 2004.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 10.93 inches of rain, 2.34 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 26.74 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 6.32 inches above normal.