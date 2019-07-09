If your idea of great summer weather is sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s, south-central Wisconsin is the place to be this week.
Forecasters are calling for sunny days through Monday, with highs ranging from 78 to 87.
There are slight chances for rain late Tuesday night and Wednesday evening.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said Tuesday should be partly sunny, warm and humid with a high of 85.
The National Weather Service pegs the chance for showers and thunderstorms at 40%, mainly after midnight, then at 30% Wednesday, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Thursday should be the coolest day of the week with the high topping out at 78, under partly sunny skies.
The weekend looks great with sun on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and highs in the low 80s each day.
Monday could be hotter with a high of 87, under mostly sunny skies.
There are slight chances for showers and thunderstorms at night during the weekend, and again on Monday.
Monday's high reached 84, 2 degrees above normal and 16 degrees below the record high of 100 for July 8, set in 1936.
The low of 58 was 3 degrees below normal and 15 degrees above the record low of 43 for the date, set in 1972.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 1.88 inches, 0.76 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 8 was 2.60 inches in 1949.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 7.04 inches of rain, 1.38 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 22.85 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.36 inches above normal.