NWS 4-5-19 afternoon
National Weather Service

If you have outdoor things to do this weekend in Madison, Saturday will most likely be a better time to do it than Sunday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting partly sunny skies and a high of 64 on Saturday, but there a 50-50 chance for rain and maybe a thunderstorm on Sunday, with the high reaching 63.

Either is better than mid-week next week, when we could see a rain and snow mix and highs in the 40s.

The day-to-day outlook for Madison:

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox

  • Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 40.
  • Saturday: Patchy fog before 7 a.m., then partly sunny, high near 64.
  • Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 47.
  • Sunday: A 50% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m., high near 63.
  • Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 1 a.m., low around 45.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 63.
  • Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 42.
  • Tuesday: Sunny, high near 56.
  • Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 35.
  • Wednesday: A 60% chance of rain and snow, high near 45.
  • Wednesday night: A 70% chance of rain and snow, low around 32.
  • Thursday; A 60% chance of rain and snow, high near 42.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

More video from this section

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.