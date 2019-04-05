If you have outdoor things to do this weekend in Madison, Saturday will most likely be a better time to do it than Sunday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting partly sunny skies and a high of 64 on Saturday, but there a 50-50 chance for rain and maybe a thunderstorm on Sunday, with the high reaching 63.
Either is better than mid-week next week, when we could see a rain and snow mix and highs in the 40s.
The day-to-day outlook for Madison:
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 40.
- Saturday: Patchy fog before 7 a.m., then partly sunny, high near 64.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 47.
- Sunday: A 50% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m., high near 63.
- Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 1 a.m., low around 45.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 63.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 42.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 56.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 35.
- Wednesday: A 60% chance of rain and snow, high near 45.
- Wednesday night: A 70% chance of rain and snow, low around 32.
- Thursday; A 60% chance of rain and snow, high near 42.