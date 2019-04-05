If you have outdoor things to do this weekend in Madison, Saturday will most likely be a better time to do it than Sunday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting partly sunny skies and a high of 64 on Saturday, but there a 50-50 chance for rain and maybe a thunderstorm on Sunday, with the high reaching 63.

Either is better than mid-week next week, when we could see a rain and snow mix and highs in the 40s.

The day-to-day outlook for Madison:

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 40.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 7 a.m., then partly sunny, high near 64.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 47.

Sunday: A 50% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m., high near 63.

Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 1 a.m., low around 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 63.

Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 42.

Tuesday: Sunny, high near 56.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 35.

Wednesday: A 60% chance of rain and snow, high near 45.

Wednesday night: A 70% chance of rain and snow, low around 32.

Thursday; A 60% chance of rain and snow, high near 42.