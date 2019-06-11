Madison public school students end their school year on Wednesday, but the weather could put a damper on the start of summer vacation.
Forecasters are looking at showers and thunderstorms mainly Tuesday night and Wednesday, with colder temperatures as well, ending a long stretch of great weather in south-central Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service said there's a chance for scattered thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon into the night, with storms continuing Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Rain chances are pegged at 30% Tuesday, 80% Tuesday night and Wednesday, and 40% Wednesday night.
We could see a high in the mid-70s Tuesday, before colder air moves in.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said highs will only reach 64 on Wednesday and 67 on Thursday, when the normal high should be 77.
The first day of summer vacation in Madison on Thursday should be sunny but windy, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Friday looks pretty good, with sunshine and a high of 68, as winds continue to blow hard, gusting up to 25 mph.
We could see more rain this weekend.
There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with a high of 70, then a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with a high of 72.
Monday should be partly sunny with a high of 72.
Monday's high of 74 was 3 degrees below normal and 22 degrees below the record high of 96 for June 10, set in 1956.
The low of 53 was 1 degree below normal and 22 degrees above the record low of 31 for the date, set in 1972.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the June and meteorological summer (June through August) rainfall totals at 1.05 inches, 0.44 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on June 10 was 2.81 inches in 1893.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 16.86 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 3.54 inches above normal.