A short cold snap is just about over in south-central Wisconsin, with temperatures gradually warming over the next few days.
Forecasters are calling for temperatures to reach the low 30s by Friday, then the upper 30s by Monday, with normal highs in the mid-20s heading into mid-January.
Thursday should be mostly sunny with a high near 26, and winds that had been blowing hard for two days should subside to the 5 mph to 10 mph range.
Clouds are expected to move in on Friday, with a high near 34, then snow could fall starting after midnight, but the National Weather Service only pegs our chances at 20 percent to 40 percent.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said the weekend should start out on the cloudy side with a high of 33 on Saturday, then Sunday should be partly sunny with a high of 32.
Monday and Tuesday look good with sun and highs in the upper 30s.
Borremans is forecasting clouds and a little light mix of rain and snow on Wednesday with the high topping out at 34, then cooler air comes in next Thursday with a high of 25 and a chance for light snow at night.
Wednesday's high of 20 was 6 degrees below normal and 33 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 9, set in 1939 and tied in 2002.
The low of 13 was 2 degrees above normal and 38 degrees above the record low of 25 below for the date, set in 1875.
No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the January and 2019 total at 1.13 inches, 0.76 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Jan. 9 was 0.75 inches in 1889, and it came down as the record snowfall of 7.5 inches for the date.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 3.23 inches of precipitation, 1.12 inches above normal.
Snowfall stayed at 0.4 inches for January and 2019, 3.2 inches below normal.
The totals for winter stayed at 6.3 inches, 10.8 inches below normal, and 9.7 inches for the snow season, 11.5 inches below normal.