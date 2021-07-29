Gov. Evers declares state of emergency following severe weather, widespread damage across state

Next 12 Hours
Strong thunderstorms and a handful of likely tornadoes caused widespread damage across Wisconsin, and left tens of thousands without power.
Gov. Evers signed an executive order Thursday morning that declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather.
“Last night's storms affected communities from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, leaving many regions with widespread damage,” Evers said. “Wisconsinites are resilient, and I know first responders, utilities, and many across our state are working to respond today. I'm declaring a State of Emergency this morning to ensure state resources are available as we work together to get communities the support and help they need.”
Evers' order directs state agencies to help those affected by the storms and allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be called to active duty, as the adjutant general deems necessary, to provide assistance supporting local authorities with their recovery efforts.
The severe weather began Wednesday evening in northwestern Wisconsin. By 2 a.m. Thursday, the numerous tornado warnings around the state had expired.
Initial reports by area emergency management agencies indicated most of the damage in south-central Wisconsin was limited to downed power lines, trees and some structural damage in areas stretching from Cross Plains to Watertown to Oconomowoc.
Utility crews were working to restore service to thousands of power customers who lost service across the state. Electricity was knocked out to about 90,000 customers across the state.
A time-lapse of last nights #storm moving through Belgium #Wisconsin #lightning @NWSMilwaukee @Livestormchaser @laabsTWC @LindseySlaterTV @Mark_Baden @Rob_Haswell @jritka @weatherchannel @BrookeBrighton @MaryJMays @weatherchannel @AdrianaMendez @FeliciaCombsTWC @AccuPovick pic.twitter.com/ymfGjmH6eO— EricCurtin (@EricWCurtin) July 29, 2021
Alliant Energy reported more than 20,000 customers lost power across southern and central Wisconsin. We Energies had more than 40,000 outages in the southeastern corner of the state, while more than 20,000 customers of Wisconsin Public Service lost power in central Wisconsin.
National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Gehring said there were likely a handful of tornadoes that touched down in Jefferson and Waukesha counties, but damage in Middleton and Cross Plains was likely the result of straight-line winds.
Wisconsin Emergency Management is working with county and tribal emergency managers to assess damage, but there have been no requests for state assistance, said WEM spokesman Andrew Beckett.
Winds destroyed barns and silos and damaged homes and businesses in the town of Concord and around Watertown, said Donna Haugom, emergency management director for Jefferson County.
Haugom said two families were displaced but there were no reports of injuries.
There were reports of trees snapped and uprooted in Middleton and Cross Plains, where hundreds of customers are without power.
Cross Plains Police Chief Tony Ruesga said power was continuing to be restored in the village around 7:30 a.m. after “pretty strong winds” swept through the area and knocked out electricity to about 900 customers.
At least a dozen trees were felled in Cross Plains, including some that were still blocking roads in the morning, he said, but there was no existing safety hazard. There were no injuries or major structural damage to report, Ruesga said.
“We’re still kind of scanning the city, and people are just waking up, so we might find something more in the future,” he said. “But at this point, we’re not finding anything major.”
The National Weather Service estimated wind gusts of up to 70 mph in Johnson Creek, and an observer reported a 68 mph gust in Lone Rock, about seven miles northwest of Spring Green.
The weather service reports multiple trees down and buildings damaged in eastern Jefferson County and in Oconomowoc, where wind gusts reached 60 mph.
Weather service crews are on the ground today assessing damage, which included homes and businesses.
“Plenty of other areas had damaging winds,” Gehring said. “There’s plenty of damage out there.”
The National Weather Service placed nearly the entire state of Wisconsin under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. Thursday.
Dane County Sheriff Sgt. Pat Schellenberger said it was a “pretty routine” storm night for deputies responding to safety hazards. At least a dozen or so trees fell onto county roadways, he said. The Sheriff’s Office hadn't responded to any property damage reports as of 6:45 a.m., Schellenberger said.
A 70 mph wind gust was reported at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in Merrill in Lincoln County, according to the weather service. Numerous trees and power lines were reported down in Merrill.
A 78 mph wind gust was reported at Weston in Marathon County at 9 p.m., according to the weather service.
Gehring said a cold front is pushing through Wisconsin today that should bring lower temperatures and humidity Friday. The next chance of storms is Saturday afternoon.
Camping through the storm
Visitors to the city, who pitched tents and parked RVs outside of the Alliant Center for the CrossFit Games, were evacuated into the coliseum before the storm hit.
Sean Bradley, a spectator of the games from Philadelphia, said event staff began to evacuate the campsite at around 5 p.m. Wednesday and instructed campers to take down their tents to avoid adding to possible debris cause by the storm.
Lucianne Burner and Cullen Ray, CrossFit spectators from Jonesboro, Ark., took down their tent as well and evacuated into the coliseum. Event organizers provided cots on the main completion floor for campers who didn’t have mattresses, and once tornado sirens began to sound in the early morning organizers moved everyone into hallways for safety.
“We don’t mess with tornados, we had some in our hometown and we don’t mess with them anymore,” Burner said.
Burner and Ray had nothing but glowing praise for event organizers, and their efforts to keep everyone safe during the storm.
Jeff Bacon, an event volunteer assigned to help campers, said organizers had been following weather developments throughout Wednesday and had an emergency action plan in place.
“It was definitely the right call (to evacuate) this area for sure, you’ve got to err on the side of safety. Even one injury is too many,” he said.
Anna Melby, a CrossFit spectator from La Crosse who was camping with friends in Lake Farm County Park, said the weather wasn’t too intense in the beginning but around 12:45 a.m. she and her companion had gotten into their car because the storm had been elevated to a tornado warning.
“Then the sirens went off so we took shelter over at the WalMart underground parking until the warning was over,” she said. Hosts at the campsite visited campers ahead of the storm to make sure everyone had a safety plan, she said.