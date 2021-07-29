Gov. Evers declares state of emergency following severe weather, widespread damage across state

Lucianne Burner and Cullen Ray, CrossFit spectators from Jonesboro, Ark., took down their tent as well and evacuated into the coliseum. Event organizers provided cots on the main completion floor for campers who didn’t have mattresses, and once tornado sirens began to sound in the early morning organizers moved everyone into hallways for safety.

“We don’t mess with tornados, we had some in our hometown and we don’t mess with them anymore,” Burner said.

Burner and Ray had nothing but glowing praise for event organizers, and their efforts to keep everyone safe during the storm.

Jeff Bacon, an event volunteer assigned to help campers, said organizers had been following weather developments throughout Wednesday and had an emergency action plan in place.

“It was definitely the right call (to evacuate) this area for sure, you’ve got to err on the side of safety. Even one injury is too many,” he said.

Anna Melby, a CrossFit spectator from La Crosse who was camping with friends in Lake Farm County Park, said the weather wasn’t too intense in the beginning but around 12:45 a.m. she and her companion had gotten into their car because the storm had been elevated to a tornado warning.