Gorgeous week of fall weather ahead for southern Wisconsin after a frosty Monday morning

A gorgeous week of fall weather is ahead for southern Wisconsin after a frosty Monday morning, with plenty of sunshine, no rain and highs in the 60s and 70s, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Monday, look for sunny skies, a high near 61 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 35 mph, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 48, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 70 and west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Tuesday through Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 67, 65, 75, 71 and 68, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 52, 42, 47, 54 and 51.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a beautiful week with no chances for precipitation and plenty of sunshine.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 60, 69, 67, 66, 74, 73 and 70, and overnight lows around 46, 53, 42, 45, 54 and 50.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 53 at 3:25 p.m., 11 degrees below the normal high and 34 degrees below the record high of 87 for Oct. 4, set in 2005.