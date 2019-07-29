A rainy Monday morning will give way to sunshine in the afternoon in south-central Wisconsin, with the sun becoming the dominant weather feature for the rest of the week.
Forecasters have put out what might be the nicest week of weather report this summer, with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and no rain in sight at least through Sunday.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said we can expect highs of 81 on Monday, 75 on Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday and 80 on Thursday, with overnight lows dropping to a very comfortable upper 50s to 60.
The National Weather Service said the only weather event we might see as the week progresses is patchy fog between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Otherwise, highs should stay in the low to mid-80s for the weekend, with more sunshine Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday's high in Madison reached 88, 7 degrees above normal and 10 degrees below the record high of 98 for July 28, set in 1916.
The low of 70 was 9 degrees above normal and 23 degrees above the record low of 47 for the date, set in 1965 and tied in 1972 and 1980.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 5.57 inches, 1.77 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 28 was 1.02 inches in 1952.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 10.73 inches of rain, 2.39 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 26.54 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 6.37 inches above normal.