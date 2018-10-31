The little ghosts and goblins heading out to trick or treat Wednesday should have good weather for Halloween, according to forecasters.
No rain is expected and temperatures should be in the 50s Wednesday afternoon, dropping down to the 30s at night.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said Thursday should be a nice day with sunshine and a high of 53, then clouds move in for Friday with the high reaching 47.
Badger football fans should have no need for parkas or rain ponchos on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 49, the National Weather Service said.
Rain is forecast Saturday night into Sunday, with less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected Saturday night.
Rain chances are 80 percent Saturday night and Sunday and 70 percent Sunday night.
Sunday's high should be around 50.
The work and school week could start out on the wet side, with showers and 51 Monday and showers and 49 Tuesday.
Borremans said we could see light showers next Wednesday with a high of 43.
Tuesday's high of 57 was 4 degrees above normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 78 for Oct. 30, set in 1971.
The low of 41 was 6 degrees above normal and 28 degrees above the record low of 13 for the date, set in 1988.
Showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday added up to 0.39 inches of rain at the airport, bringing the October precipitation (rain and melted snow) total up to 5.36 inches, 3.04 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Oct. 30 was 1.43 inches in 1919.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.82 inches of precipitation, 5.37 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.85 inches of precipitation, 16.58 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Oct. 30 was 0.8 inches in 1923.