Friday should be pretty much a repeat of Thursday's sunny but cool weather in south-central Wisconsin, but rain is on tap to start the weekend.
The National Weather Service said rain could start Friday night and continue into Saturday night, with the best chances for rain coming during Saturday night.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Thursday afternoon: Sunny, high near 67.
- Thursday night: Clear, low around 50.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 73. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 63. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 69.
- Saturday night: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 57. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., partly sunny, high near 65.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 54.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 69.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 55.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 71.
- Tuesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 59.
- Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.