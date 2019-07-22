{{featured_button_text}}
NWS 7-22-19 afternoon
National Weather Service

It would be hard to complain about the weather in south-central Wisconsin this week.

Sunshine and comfortable high temperatures are forecast all week, with just a slight chance for rain late Friday night.

The weekend looks great, but temperatures will go up a notch to the mid-80s.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

  • Monday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
  • Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 58.
  • Tuesday: Sunny, high near 79.
  • Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 60.
  • Wednesday: Sunny, high near 81.
  • Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
  • Thursday: Sunny, high near 82.
  • Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 64.
  • Friday: Partly sunny, high near 83.
  • Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 67.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 85.
  • Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 68.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 86.

