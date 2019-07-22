It would be hard to complain about the weather in south-central Wisconsin this week.
Sunshine and comfortable high temperatures are forecast all week, with just a slight chance for rain late Friday night.
The weekend looks great, but temperatures will go up a notch to the mid-80s.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Monday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 58.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 79.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 60.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 81.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 82.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 64.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 83.
- Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 67.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 85.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 68.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 86.