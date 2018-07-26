Sunshine and highs in the 70s make for a great start to the weekend in Madison, but we could see some rain on Sunday.
The National Weather Service gives a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, but most of the days between Friday and Wednesday should be mostly sunny.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m., low around 57.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 74.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 55.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 77.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 58.
- Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 76.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 58.
- Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 78.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 59.
- Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 79.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 61.
- Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 81.