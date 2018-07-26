NWS 7-26-18 afternoon
National Weather Service

Sunshine and highs in the 70s make for a great start to the weekend in Madison, but we could see some rain on Sunday.

The National Weather Service gives a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, but most of the days between Friday and Wednesday should be mostly sunny.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Thursday night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m., low around 57.
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 74.
  • Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 55.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 77.
  • Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and  thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 58.
  • Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 76.
  • Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 58.
  • Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 78.
  • Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 59.
  • Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 79.
  • Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 61.
  • Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 81.
