The long stretch of rainy days and nights in Madison is expected to continue for two more days, before colder and drier conditions move in.
The National Weather Service said the best chance for showers and thunderstorms is Tuesday night into Wednesday, when we could see up to an inch and a half of rain.
High temperatures will only reach the mid-40s to around 50 Thursday through Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: A 20 percent chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, low around 64.
- Tuesday: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 76.
- Tuesday night: A 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 64. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Wednesday: A 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 66. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 41. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 50. Winds gusting up to 50 mph.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 34.
- Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers, high near 45.
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers, low around 36.
- Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers, mostly sunny, high near 51.
- Saturday night: A 60 percent chance of showers, low around 40.
- Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers, high near 51.