There's a 50-50 chance for rain in Madison on Tuesday, but kids heading out to trick or treat for Halloween on Wednesday should be dry.
The National Weather Service said conditions could be very nice for Halloween, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 56 during the day, then partly cloudy skies and a low around 37 at night.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 45.
- Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m., high near 56.
- Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 42.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 56.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 37.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 50.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 34.
- Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m., high near 46.
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 34.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 47.
- Saturday night: A 60 percent chance of rain and snow showers, low around 36.
- Sunday: A 60 percent chance of rain and snow showers, high near 47.