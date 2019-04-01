NWS 4-1-19
National Weather Service

There is a very good chance for light showers in Madison overnight, and a very good chance for high temperatures in the 60s this weekend.

The National Weather Service said rainfall will most likely total under a tenth of an inch, wrapping up by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

We could see a few more slight chances for rain and maybe snow later in the week, but the weekend looks sunny and mild.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox

  • Monday night: An 80 percent chance for rain, mainly after 2 a.m., low around 37.
  • Tuesday: An 80 percent chance of rain, mainly before 2 p.m., high near 51.
  • Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 29.
  • Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m., increasing clouds, high near 50.
  • Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of rain, low around 30.
  • Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 2 p.m., high near 46.
  • Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow, low around 33.
  • Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow, before 8 a.m., high near 53.
  • Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 38.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 60.
  • Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 43.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 64.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

More video from this section

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.