There is a very good chance for light showers in Madison overnight, and a very good chance for high temperatures in the 60s this weekend.

The National Weather Service said rainfall will most likely total under a tenth of an inch, wrapping up by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

We could see a few more slight chances for rain and maybe snow later in the week, but the weekend looks sunny and mild.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox Sign Up! Weather Alerts Daily weather updates each morning, plus real-time alerts. Severe Weather Alerts - Dane County Severe Weather Alerts - Columbia County Severe Weather Alerts - Dodge County Severe Weather Alerts - Green County Severe Weather Alerts - Iowa County Severe Weather Alerts - Jefferson County Severe Weather Alerts - Lafayette County Severe Weather Alerts - Rock County Severe Weather Alerts - Sauk County Obituaries I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Monday night: An 80 percent chance for rain, mainly after 2 a.m., low around 37.

Tuesday: An 80 percent chance of rain, mainly before 2 p.m., high near 51.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 29.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m., increasing clouds, high near 50.

Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of rain, low around 30.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 2 p.m., high near 46.

Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow, low around 33.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow, before 8 a.m., high near 53.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 38.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 60.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 43.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 64.