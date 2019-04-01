There is a very good chance for light showers in Madison overnight, and a very good chance for high temperatures in the 60s this weekend.
The National Weather Service said rainfall will most likely total under a tenth of an inch, wrapping up by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
We could see a few more slight chances for rain and maybe snow later in the week, but the weekend looks sunny and mild.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Monday night: An 80 percent chance for rain, mainly after 2 a.m., low around 37.
- Tuesday: An 80 percent chance of rain, mainly before 2 p.m., high near 51.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 29.
- Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m., increasing clouds, high near 50.
- Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of rain, low around 30.
- Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 2 p.m., high near 46.
- Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow, low around 33.
- Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow, before 8 a.m., high near 53.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 38.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 60.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 43.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 64.