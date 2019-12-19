Golfing weather looks to mean no white Christmas for southern Wisconsin

Highs will be in the upper 30s to uppers 40s heading into Christmas and the only chance for precipitation is a 20% chance for rain on Christmas, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 37 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 23, Friday should be cloudy, with a high near 40 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 42, 46, 47, 44 and 41, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 27, 30, 33, 33 and 34.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts no precipitation until some possible light rain on Christmas, with highs ranging from 36 to 46 and lows from 22 to 33.
The winter solstice is Saturday at 10:19 p.m., though meteorological winter started on Dec. 1.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 19 at 12:10 a.m., 10 degrees below the normal high and 34 degrees below the record high of 53 for Dec. 18, set in 1923 and 2002.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 1 at 7:13 a.m., 14 degrees below the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 20 below for Dec. 18, set in 1884.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.09 inches, 1.05 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.95 inches of precipitation, 11.07 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 18 is 0.58 inches, set in 2002.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s December and meteorological winter total at 0.5 inches, 7.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 16.2 inches, 4.2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 18 is 8.2 inches, set in 2000.
