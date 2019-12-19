Golfing weather looks to mean no white Christmas for southern Wisconsin

With weather nice enough that the city of Madison is re-opening Odana Hills Golf Course, there looks to be little chance for a white Christmas for southern Wisconsin.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to uppers 40s heading into Christmas and the only chance for precipitation is a 20% chance for rain on Christmas, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 37 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 23, Friday should be cloudy, with a high near 40 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 42, 46, 47, 44 and 41, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 27, 30, 33, 33 and 34.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts no precipitation until some possible light rain on Christmas, with highs ranging from 36 to 46 and lows from 22 to 33.