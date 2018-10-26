It could be a gloomy weekend in Madison, with clouds and showers in the forecast, but no snow is expected.
The National Weather Service said the best chance for rain is late Saturday night into Sunday, but Freakfest attendees should be dry earlier on Saturday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see a few sprinkles or very light showers on Friday, mainly in the morning, with the high reaching 50.
Saturday should be dry until late at night, with a high of 52.
Showers are expected Sunday morning, with winds switching from the south to the northwest in the afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is forecast.
Monday should be mostly sunny and 54, then more showers come to the area on Tuesday, the high reaching 54 once again.
Wednesday's forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high of 53, followed by partly sunny skies and 48 on Thursday.
Borremans said it should be partly sunny with a high of 45 next Friday.
Thursday's high of 50 was 5 degrees below normal and 28 degrees below the record high of 78 for Oct. 25, set in 1989.
The low of 36 was normal and 24 degrees above the record low of 12 for the date, set in 1887.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the October total at 4.86 inches, 2.94 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Oct. 25 was 0.86 inches in 1932.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.32 inches of precipitation, 5.27 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.35 inches of precipitation, 16.48 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Oct. 25 was 1.0 inches in 1898.