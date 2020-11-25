Gloomy Wednesday before sun returns for southern Wisconsin starting on Thanksgiving

Southern Wisconsin will see a gloomy Wednesday before sunshine returns for southern Wisconsin starting on Thanksgiving, according to forecasters.

A dense fog advisory was in effect for south-central Wisconsin until 10 a.m. Wednesday, with visibility down to a quarter-mile or less, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 60% chance for showers, mainly after 2 p.m., with possible totals of less than a tenth of an inch, cloudy skies, a high near 43 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Overnight, there’s 20% chance for showers before 7 p.m., with patchy fog as the low falls to around 36.

Thanksgiving should feature patchy fog before 10 a.m., other mostly cloudy skies, gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service then forecasts no chances for precipitation through Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, with highs near 42, 47, 44, 31 and 33, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 30, 27, 31, 22 and 20.