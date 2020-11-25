Gloomy Wednesday before sun returns for southern Wisconsin starting on Thanksgiving

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see a gloomy Wednesday before sunshine returns for southern Wisconsin starting on Thanksgiving, according to forecasters.
A dense fog advisory was in effect for south-central Wisconsin until 10 a.m. Wednesday, with visibility down to a quarter-mile or less, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 60% chance for showers, mainly after 2 p.m., with possible totals of less than a tenth of an inch, cloudy skies, a high near 43 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s 20% chance for showers before 7 p.m., with patchy fog as the low falls to around 36.
Thanksgiving should feature patchy fog before 10 a.m., other mostly cloudy skies, gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service then forecasts no chances for precipitation through Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, with highs near 42, 47, 44, 31 and 33, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 30, 27, 31, 22 and 20.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts dense fog then scattered rain showers Wednesday, decreasing clouds on Thanksgiving kicking off a stretch of quiet weather, ending with a possible light snow mix Tuesday.
Highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 42, 47, 44, 49, 45, 30 and 33, and overnight lows around 35, 30, 26, 33, 24 and 26.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 38 at 11:15 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 64 for Nov. 24, set in 2017.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 32 at 9:29 a.m., 8 degrees above the normal low and 38 degrees above the record low of 6 below for Nov. 24, set in 1950.
Officially, 0.64 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.75 inches, 0.17 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 8.54 inches of precipitation, 1.09 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.69 inches of precipitation, 5.42 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 24 is 0.77 inches in 1908.
Officially, 2.2 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, giving Madison a November total of 2.2 inches, the normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 2.3 inches, 0.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 24 is 5.3 inches in 2014.
