Get ready for snow: Storm to hit Madison, southwestern Wisconsin tonight

A storm Saturday night is expected to bring a few inches of snow to Madison and southern Wisconsin, and another round early Monday morning should add to it, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service says there's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night. Overall, the snowfall is expected to be light, but it could be heavy at times. The storm could deliver 1 to 3 inches.
Temperatures will be cold, with a low around 3 degrees and a wind chill between -5 and zero predicted for Madison, forecasters predict.
Light snow is expected to start covering southern Wisconsin starting at 7 p.m. The majority of the snow should be over around midnight, but it could continue until 6 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said.
In southwestern Wisconsin — including the southwestern corner of Dane County — up to 5 inches is possible, with some areas maybe seeing 5 inches, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday for Green, Lafayette and Iowa counties.
"Locally higher amounts may be possible across far southwestern Wisconsin," the weather service said.
A second light snowfall is expected early Monday morning into Monday afternoon, forecasters said. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected for southern Wisconsin in that storm.
The National Weather Service said the track and strength of Monday's storm is still uncertain. There's potential for a heavier dumping of snow.
Either way, the storm will likely impact the Monday morning commute.
Madison was planning to deploy its more than 30 snow plows Saturday night, but said it will likely be too cold to use salt. Drivers should expect snow covered roads, the city said.
"Even if salt is deployed, the plummeting temperatures means salt will work slowly," the city said. "This will mean all roads — even the main thoroughfares — could be covered with snow and remain that way until temperatures rise to where salt can be effective again."
The Streets Division does not plow all Madison streets until there is three or more inches of snow and the storm is near its end, the city said. Low-traffic, residential areas are never salted.