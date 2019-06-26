South-central Wisconsin residents might be getting a summer after all.
Following a very cool and wet spring and early part of June, the weather is definitely becoming summer now, with sunshine and a high in the mid-80s on Wednesday, then highs in the mid- to upper 80s through the weekend into next week.
The National Weather Service said we could see thunderstorms late Wednesday night and Thursday, with a few strong to severe storms producing gusty winds and large hail, but that's the best chance for rain the rest of the week.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler said Thursday's high should top out at 85, then 87 on Friday and 88 both Saturday and Sunday.
With the hot and humid conditions, there are slight chances for thunderstorms to develop just about every day through Tuesday.
The Weather Service is looking at partly sunny skies and a high of 84 on Monday and mostly sunny skies and a high of 82 on Tuesday.
Tuesday's high of 81 was normal for June 25 and 16 degrees below the record high of 97, set in 1988.
The low of 60 was 1 degree above normal and 24 degrees above the record low of 36 for the date, set in 1979.
Four-hundredths of an inch of rain fell at the airport, putting the June and meteorological rainfall totals at 2.83 inches, 0.96 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on June 25 was 2.17 inches in 1969.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 18.64 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 3.02 inches above normal.