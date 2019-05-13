It might not have been such a good idea to plant flowers on Mother's Day, considering the frost that came to south-central Wisconsin Monday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory until 8 a.m. for parts of south-central and east-central Wisconsin, as overnight temperatures dropped to the mid-30s.

It was colder in northern Wisconsin, with temperatures dropping below freezing.

The cold will give way to highs in the low 60s in south-central Wisconsin on Monday, under sunny skies.

27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier is forecasting sunshine and 67 on Tuesday, with a chance for an isolated shower at night.

There's a slight chance for showers Wednesday morning, then skies should clear to make way for a sunny day and a high of 70.

More rain could come on Thursday, with a thunderstorm possibly added in the afternoon, the high topping out at 72.

There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday with the high reaching 70, and another chance for showers and storms on Saturday with a high of 74.

Sunday could also be wet with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 71.

Sunday's high in Madison only made it to 55, 12 degrees below normal and 31 degrees below the record high of 86 for May 12, set in 1991.

The low of 34 was 11 degrees below normal and 10 degrees above the record low of 24 for the date, set in 1981.

No rain fell at the airport, keeping the May precipitation (rain and melted snow) total at 1.69 inches, 0.38 inches above normal.

The record precipitation total on May 12 was 1.84 inches in 1970.

For the meteorological spring, Madison has received 5.83 inches of precipitation, 1.08 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 11.33 inches of precipitation, 1.74 inches above normal.