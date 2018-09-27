Sensitive plants might be in harm's way Friday night as the first chance of frost comes to south-central Wisconsin.
Forecasters said the temperature could drop to the mid-30s in the overnight hours heading into Saturday, with areas of frost possible.
Before then, Thursday is expected to start out in good shape but clouds, strong winds and a chance for showers are coming as a cold front moves through the region.
The National Weather Service said winds could gust up to 30 mph, swinging around from the southwest to the northwest after midnight.
Thursday's high is forecast at 65.
The front will drop the high to 57 on Friday, with a chance for a light shower.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown said Saturday should be mostly to partly sunny with a high of 55.
There's a good chance for showers in the overnight hours Saturday night, with rain possible Sunday through Monday night.
The Weather Service said up to a half-inch of rain could fall Sunday night.
Sunday's high is forecast in the low to mid-60s.
Brown said we could see a few morning showers and storms Tuesday, then cloudy skies and a high of 64.
Milder weather is on tap by mid-week, with a high of 74 on Wednesday and 81 next Thursday, Brown said. Skies should be cloudy Wednesday with some sun next Thursday.
Wednesday's high of 63 was 5 degrees below normal and 24 degrees below the record high of 87 for Sept. 26, set in 1974.
The low of 46 was the normal low for the day and 19 degrees above the record low of 27, set in 1966.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the September and meteorological rainfall total at 4.60 inches, 1.82 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 40.63 inches of precipitation, 13.03 inches above normal.