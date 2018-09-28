A frosty night in Madison is likely to be followed by a lengthy period of rain beginning early Sunday.
The National Weather Service said residents with sensitive plants should cover the plants Friday night, or they might be killed by the frost.
Saturday should be an OK day with increasing clouds, followed by rain through Monday night.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 38.
- Saturday: Increasing clouds, high near 57.
- Saturday night: A 60 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 46.
- Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 60.
- Sunday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 52.
- Monday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 68.
- Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers, low around 54.
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 68.
- Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 61.
- Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.
- Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 53.
- Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers, high near 63.